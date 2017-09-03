Trillanes dedma sa banat ni Duterte

DEDMA lamang si Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV sa pinakahuling banat ni Pangulong Duterte matapos siyang tawaging “political ISIS”.

“I will not stoop down to his level of name-calling,” sabi ni Trillanes.

Ito’y matapos namang iugnay ni Trillanes ang anak ni Duterte na si Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo “Pulong” Duterte at kanyang manugang na si Maneses “Mans’ Carpio sa P6.4 bilyong shabu na nakalusot sa Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Iginiit ni Trillanes na maglalabas siya ng ebidensiya kapag humarap na sina Duterte at Carpio sa pagdinig ng Senado.

“Hindi naman ibig sabihing sila na, ‘di ba. Ako, sinasabi ko dalhin ‘yung dalawa na ‘yun at ibubulaga ko sa kanila ‘yung ebidensya laban sa kanila,” dagdag ni Trillanes sa panayam ng dzBB.

Idinagdag pa ni Trillanes na hindi direktang galing sa kanya ang alegasyon kundi mula sa mga testigo na humarap sa Senado.

“The bottom line is this, his son and son-in-law were named as the masterminds behind the Davao Group and are being suspected of being involved in smuggling operations that led to the express entry of the 6.4 billion peso shabu shipment into the country,” ayon pa kay Trillanes sa hiwalay na pahayag.

“Those are not my allegations but information extracted from Sen. (Richard) Gordon’s witnesses during the hearings,” dagdag ni Trillanes.

Idinagdag ni Trillanes niya hindi ito ang unang pagkakataon na sumabit si Paolo sa smuggling at ilegal na droga.

“Moreover, this is not the first time that Paolo Duterte has been involved in smuggling and illegal drugs. Way back in 2007, there were derogatory reports from the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) and the Presidential Anti-Smuggling Group about Paolo Duterte’s involvement in smuggling in BoC in Davao City Port,” dagdag ni Trillanes.