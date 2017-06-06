Bulkang Bulusan nagbuga ng abo By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Nagbuga ng abo ang bulkang Bulusan kamakalawa ng gabi, ayon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. Nagbuga ng abo ang bulkang Bulusan kamakalawa ng gabi, ayon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. Ang minor phreatic eruption ay nangyari alas-10:29 ng gabi. Tumagal ito ng 12 minuto at ang abo, sulfuric odor at tunog nito ay naramdaman sa Brgy. Monbon at Cogon sa bayan ng Irosin, Sorsogon. Nakaabot din ang sulfuric odor sa Brgy. Bolos, Irosin. “The eruption could not be observed visually due to thick clouds covering the summit,” ayon sa Phivolcs. “Weak to moderate emission of white steam plumes that rose up to 50 meters before drifting northeast was observed coming from the active vents.” Sa nakaraang 24 na oras, hanggang kahapon ng umaga, nakapagtala ang Phivolcs ng tatlong volcanic earthquake. Nananatili ang Alert Level 1 sa Bulusan na nangangahulugan na mayroong hydrothermal processes na lilikha ng steam driven o phreatic eruption. Ipinagbabawal ang pagpasok sa 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone. Pinaalalahanan din ang Civil aviation authority na payuhan ang mga piloto na lumayo sa bukana ng bulkan.

