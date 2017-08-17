BIR naghain ng bagong tax evasion vs Richard Gutierrez Inquirer

KINASUHAN ng Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) ng panibagong kaso ng tax evasion ang aktor na si Richard Gutierrez sa Department of Justice (DOJ). Sa isang press conference, sinabi ng BIR na nahaharap ang aktor sa kasong paglabag sa National Internal Revenue Code (NIRC), partikulat ang isang count ng “knowingly using/submitting falsified Annual Income Tax Return for 2012” at anim na counts ng “knowingly using/submitting falsified Quarterly Value-Added Tax (VAT) Returns” para sa ikalawa, ikatlo at ikaapat na bahagi ng 2012. Inihain din laban sa aktor ang reklamo para sa hiwalay ng dalawang counts ng paglabag sa Article 183 ng Revised Penal Code dahil sa pagsusumite ng dinuktor na affidavit. Isinampa ang kaso laban kay Gutierrez matapos umanong dayain ang mga quarterly VAT returns na isinumite sa DOJ bilang bahagi ng kanyang depensa kaugnay ng P38.57 milyong kaso ng tax evasion na inahain ng BIR laban sa kanya noong Abril.

