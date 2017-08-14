Vilmanians nagtampo kay Ate Vi: Wag na siyang paechos!

SOMEONE whispered to us na nagtampo ang ilang fans ni Ms. Vilma Santos sa hindi niya pagsipot sa fans day na inorganisa ng VSSI (Vilma Santos Solid International) na ginanap sa isang restaurant sa Quezon City.

Ang katwiran daw kasi ni Vilma, may dumating siyang mga kamag-anak from abroad and that they had dinner with her son Luis Manzano and girlfriend Jessy Mendiola that night.

Pero nag-phone patch naman daw siya through VSSI president na si Jojo Lim para mag-explain why she won’t be able to make it to the dinner supposedly tendered for her ng mga fans.

“Siyempre, disappointed yung ibang mga kasamahan namin. Hindi naman sila basta-basta mga fans, mga professionals naman kami, ‘no! Yung iba galing pa sa abroad para makasama sana siya pero di nga siya nakapunta. Ano naman ang magagawa namin eh, may excuse nga siyang may dumating nga raw siyang relatives na kailangang i-treat niya that night.

“Sa dinami-rami naman ng araw na puwede niyang ipasyal ang mga kamag-anak niya itinaon pa niya sa gathering namin. Sabihin na lang sana niya kung ayaw na niya sa amin, huwag na siyang pa-echos. Yung excitement namin ay nauwi sa pagka-turn-off. Kaya next time na ma-invite sila with Vilma, sila na lang. Ayoko nang sumama,” sabi ng isang fan na medyo na-hurt.

Nauunawaan namin ang feelings ng mga fans. Kasi nga naman, hindi manan overnight lang ang pag-organize ng ganitong gathering with their idol. Kahit totoong may dumating siyang mga kamag-anak, sana binigyan muna niya ng priority ang mga naghandang loyal Vilmanians, I’m sure her relatives will understand naman her – she calls the shots after all.

Tsaka di na bago ang ganitong eksena kay Vilma Santos – maraming beses na. Palusot na lang niya iyan pero siguro ayaw lang talaga niyang pumunta. Baka pagod or baka she feels na hindi naman ganoon kahalaga iyon sa kanya without thinking of her fans’ feelings. Sabi nga nila, pag gusto may paraan pero pag ayaw, maraming dahilan.

Kaya ang drama, idinaan na lang niya sa phone patch para hindi masyadong magalit ang kanyang fans. Kaya nga siya best actress, di ba? The BEST ACTRESS of all time? Ha! Ha! Ha!