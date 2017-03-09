Vilma, Grace Poe, Liza Dino pasok sa bagong execom ng MMFF 2017

PINAPURIHAN si Cong. Vilma Santos-Recto sa pagtutol niyang isabatas ang death penalty ng Kongreso nitong nakaraang Martes.

Natalo man ang ilang kongresista na muling ibalik ang parusang kamatayan, naipahayag naman ng grupo nina Ate Vi ang kanilang saloobin kahit na nga hindi sila nagtagumpay.

Samantala, inihayag ni MMDA Chairman Ting Orbos sa launching ng 2017 Metro Manila Film Festival na nataon din sa kaarawan niya, ang mga bagong miyembro ng MMFF Executive Committee. Isa sa bagong talaga si Ate Vi na may karapatang maging member ng Execom dahil sa karanasan niya bilang aktres.

Ayon kay Orbos, thoroughly screened ang bagong appointed na members ng Execom. “We need to bring now our quality films to a bigger market. This is good for the industry, for our moviegoers, and to the MMFF beneficiaries.

“To assure this objective will be attained, this year’s Execom reflects the respected personalities from the film industry,” rason ng MMDA Chairman.

Bukod kay Cong. Vilma, ang dagdag na members ng MMFF Execom ay sina Sen. Grace Poe- Llamanzares, Taguig City Mayor Laarni Cayetano (kinatawan ng Metro Manila Mayors), Police Director Oscar Albayalde, chief of the PNP-NCR, Rachel Arenas, MTRCB Chief, Liza Dino, FDCP Chairperson, Wilson Tieng, Jun Romana, Jesse Ejercito, Marichu Maceda, Boots Anson-Rodrigo, Victor Villegas, Edgar Tenejero, Atty. Rolando Duenas, Christina Caparas, Evylnene Advincula, Jose Romero IV, Mel Chionglo, Ed Lejano, Ricky Lee, Noel Ferrer at Atty. Anselmo Adriano.

Tuloy pa rin daw ang substantial changes na sinimulan last year tulad ng quality at commercially-viable movies.

“After the success of the 2016 MMFF where artistic quality became the main focus, this year’s MMFF would want to move forward with a crop of entries that would combine quality and box-office potential. We will never abandon the artistic gains we had last year but we need to push forward in this direction,” paliwanag pa ni Chairman Orbos.