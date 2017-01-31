Abu Sayyaf na sangkot sa 2000 Sipadan hostage crisis naaresto Bandera

ARESTADO ang isang pinaghihinalaang Abu Sayyaf, na nahaharap sa iba’t ibang kaso, partikular ang 2000 Sipadan hostage crisis, ayon sa otoridad. Sinabi ni Chief Supt. Billy Beltran, Western Mindanao police chief, na nahuli si Faizal Jaafar, na kilala rin bilang Jaafar Mundi, Abu Jaafar, Abu Aren, Abu Ben at Abu Raba, sa Barangay Cawit, Zamboanga City.

Idinagdag ni Beltran na kilala si Jaafar bilang aide ng napatay na Abu Sayyaf spokesperson na si Abu Sabaya. Sumasailalim ang suspek sa interogasyon matapos siyang maaresto.

“Jaafar’s arrest was a product of a well-coordinated action involving units of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group from National Capitol Region, the Naval Intelligence and Surveillance Group, the Regional Public Safety Battalion, and intelligence operatives of the Zamboanga City Police Office,” ayon pa kay Beltran.

Sinabi naman ni Zamboanga City ditector Senior Supt. Luisito Magnaye, na matagal nang nagtatago si Jaafar sa Cawit.

Nahaharap si Jaafar sa 87 counts ng kidnapping at serious illegal detention kaugnay ng kidnaping sa Sipadan at mga pagpatay sa Isabela City at Puerto Princesa City.

Pansamantalang nakakulong si Jaafar sa CIDG Western Mindanao office habang hinihintay na siya ay ipresinta sa korte.

