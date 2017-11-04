Ai Ai kay Ate Vi: Siya ang tunay na petmalu lodi! Forever! By Jun Nardo Bandera

BINATI ni Ai Ai delas Alas ang lodi at kaibigang si Cong. Vilma Santos-Recto sa kaarawan nito kahapon, Nov. 3. Sa Hong Kong nag-celebrate ng kanyang “35th” birthday si Ate Vi kasama ang asawang si Sen. Ralph Recto, anak na si Ryan Christian, kapatid niya at ilang kaibigan. Idinaan ni Ai Ai ang pagbati kay Ate Vilma sa kanyang social media account. Aniya, “HAPPIEST BDAY SA AKING IDOL FOREVER…congresswoman, my dearest ATE VI HAPPY BDAY. More years and blessings to come. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. “Ang tunay na petmalu kong LODI habangbuhay walang tatalo sa idol ko sa lahat ng aspeto ng buhay…wohoooo the best LODI KO!!! Congresswoman VILMA SANTOS RECTO!” dagdag na caption ni Ai Ai sa isang litrato nilang magkasama. Inalala ng Comedy Queen ‘yung panahong maaga siyang gumising para manood ng pelikulang “Wonder Vi” ni Ate Vi. “Sa may Guadalupe ako nanood ng WONDER VI aga aga nag iintay ako na magbukas ng sinehan kasama ko pinsan ko malaking lalaki para wag ako umiyak. Tyaga siyang samahan ako hehe…#lodiforever #vilmaniansincebirth,” dagdag pa ni Ai. After Ate Vi, si Ai Ai naman ang magsi-celebrate ng kanyang birthday next week.

