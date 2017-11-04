Fans ni Joshua inis na inis kay Jerome sa ‘Good Son’ By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

MARAMING nagsasabi sa amin na napakagaling ni Jerome Ponce sa The Good Son kaya hindi na raw sila magtataka kung magsunud-sunod na ang magagandang proyekto ng binata sa ABS-CBN. Pero dahil nga kontrabida ang karakter ni Jerome sa serye ng Dreamscape Entertainment, marami rin ang naiinis sa kanya, lalo na ang mga fans ni Joshua Garcia na lagi niyang kaeksena sa programa. Sa pagpapatuloy ng kuwento ng TGS, panibagong mga rebelasyon ang matutuklasan dahil kay Enzo (Jerome) naman tututok ang imbestigasyon sa pagkamatay ng kanyang ama. Nakatakda nang mabunyag ang mga sikreto ni Enzo sa pilit na pagtuklas ni Joseph (Joshua) sa kinasangkutang pambubugbog ng kanyang kapatid sa isang teammate nito noon, na nauwi sa matinding pagtatalo at pagkakasakitan nilang mag-ama. Makikita naman ni SPO1 Colmenares (Michael Rivero) ang insidente bilang ebidensya upang magkaroon ng matinding sama ng loob si Enzo sa kanyang amang si Victor (Albert Martinez), na maaaring maging patunay na kaya nitong patayin ang sarili niyang tatay. Si Enzo nga ba ang pumatay sa kanyang ama? Paano nga ba mababago ni Arthur ang takbo ng kanilang buhay? Tutukan ang kakaibang kaso ng pagmamahal para sa pamilya sa The Good Son, gabi-gabi sa Primetime Bida ng ABS-CBN pagkatapos ng La Luna Sangre.

