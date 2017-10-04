Kim Atienza tinutukan ng baril sa mukha ng police colonel

Tinutukan ng baril ng isang police colonel ang television personality na si Kim Atienza, anak ni Buhay Rep. Lito Atienza. Tinutukan ng baril ng isang police colonel ang television personality na si Kim Atienza, anak ni Buhay Rep. Lito Atienza.

Sa kuwento ni Rep. Atienza nagbibiskleta ang kanyang anak kasama ang tatlong iba pa sa isang highway sa Sta. Rosa Laguna dalawang linggo na ang nakakaraan ng biglang huminto sa kanilang harapan ang kotse. Bumaba ang isang lalaki at tinutukan sila ng baril sa mukha.

“My son Kim, and his group. They were just cycling and exercising along the highways of Laguna, biglang may umovertake na kotse, galit na galit. Binabaan sila tinutukan ng baril sa mukha lahat,” ani Rep. Atienza.

Ayon sa kongresista, mabilis na nagbibisikleta ang grupo ng kanyang anak at naunahan nila ang kotse at posible na ito umano ang pinanggagalingan ng galit nito.

Nalaman nila na isa itong police colonel pero hindi muna inilabas sa media ang pangalan nito.

“Sabi daw sa kanila, ang yayabang nyo ah kaya nagulat sila Kim and they found out na police colonel sa Laguna. Natakot ang mga kasamahan ni Kim,” dagdag ng solon.

Ang ikinakatakot ni Atienza ay kung pinagbabaril ang grupo ni Kim at tinaniman ng ipinagbabawal na gamot.

“Sakaling binaril sila Kim, lalagyan lang sila dun ng droga, a sachet of shabu and say they are all drug suspect,” saad ng solon.

Ikinalulungkot ni Rep. Atienza sa wala umanong humpay na patayan na kinasasangkutan ng mga pulis. “They are not afraid to kill anymore.”

Samantala, nagpahayag ng pagkabahala si House minority leader Danilo Suarez sa ulat ng Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency na tatlong international drug syndicate ang nago-operate sa bansa.

“According to PDEA, these drug trafficking organizations are able to bring illegal drugs to our country through ship side smuggling in high seas, seaports and airports. The reports reveal that shabu is being cooked in the high seas, dumped overboard and later retrieved through nets,” ani Suarez.