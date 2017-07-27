Sarah, John Lloyd tumabo ng P20M sa ‘FFS’ sa first day By Izel Abanilla INQUIRER.net

HINDI pa rin nagpawindang ang tandem nina Sarah Geronimo at John Lloyd Cruz dahil tumabo na naman sa takilya ang pinakuhuli nilang tambalan sa pelikulang “Finally Found Someone”. Mahigit daw sa P20 milyon ang gross na kinita sa unang araw ng showing ng pelikula. Sa isang Instagram post, masayang ibinalita ng @starcinema sa “AshLloyd” fans ang magandang balita.

