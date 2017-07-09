Acting showdown sa kauna-unahang The Eddys Awards For Movies By Jun Nardo Bandera

ALL is set sa unang The Eddys The Entertainment Editors’ Awards ngayong gabi sa KIA Theater mula sa Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd). Saksi kami sa hirap ng namumuno at mga miyembro ng SPEEd para magawa nang maayos ang una nilang pagbibigay ng awards. Kumbaga, lumabas sila sa kanilang kahon para magkaroon ng katuparan ang kanilang misyong kilalanin ang magagaling na performances at de kalidad na mga pelikulang Pilipino. Wala nga lang sa bansa ang ilang nominees sa Best Actress category tulad nina Cong. Vilma Santos-Recto at Ai Ai delas Alas. Pero hindi ito naging dahilan para manghina ang kanilang loob. Tuloy ang awards night kahit wala ang ibang nominees. Maganda naman ang line-up ng mga performers sa magaganap na awards night kaya siguradong magiging bongga pa rin ang kauna-unahang The Eddys awards to be hosted by the father and son tandem, Luis Manzano and Edu Manzano. Ngayon pa lang ay binabati na namin ang lahat ng bumubuo ng SPEEd!

