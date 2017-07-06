Male star ayaw nang makatrabaho ng 2 aktor By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

KABADO ang aktor sa next project niya dahil baka hindi raw ito tangkilikin ng mga tao kaya naman panay ang pakiusap niya na sana’y suportahan siya dahil ayaw niyang mapahiya sa TV network na kunektado siya. Hindi kasi maganda ang resulta ng mga project ng aktor in terms of rating kaya naman hindi ito nagtatagal sa ere at ang masama sinisisi pa niya ang ilang taong nasa paligid niya. Hindi kasi nakiki-mingle ang aktor sa mga katrabaho niya, ang lagi niyang katwiran ay nag-aaral siya ng script o kaya’y nagpapahinga. Tumagal ng ilang buwan ang project na ganito parati ang katwiran ng aktor kaya naman ang mga katrabaho niya ay hindi siya inaalalayan sa mga eksena kaya’t kitang-kita ang mali at maging ang direktor ay hirap na hirap din sa kanya. Ayaw nang makatrabaho ng dalawang kilalang celebrity at isang direktor ang aktor, “Siguro pahinga muna kami sa isa’t isa.”

