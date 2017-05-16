Max, Pancho engaged na; nagpakaligaya sa Europe By Jun Nardo Bandera

TULUYAN nang napunta sa engagement ang relasyon nina Max Collins at Pancho Magno. ‘Yung pagiging tiklop ng bibig nila tungkol sa kumpirmasyon ng relasyon nila eh, naselyuhan na nu’ng bigyan ni Pancho ng engagement ring si Max na naka-post sa Instagram account ng Kapuso actress. ‘Yung bakasyon nila sa Europe ay hudyat na patungo na sa ibang level ang kanilang relasyon. Ang nilalanggam sa katamisan na photos nila ang patunay na going strong ang relasyon nila. Wala pa man sa showbiz, kilala na namin si Pancho. Oo, anak siya ng GMA executive na si Redgie Acuna-Magno pero tapos na siya ng kanyang pag-aaral. Malaking tao na may malaking puso si Pancho. Napapanood ngayon si Pancho sa magtatapos na Encantadia habang wala pang regular show si Max. Ayon sa isang interview sa kanya dati, once mag-propose daw sa kanya si Pancho, papayag naman siya.

Bumuhos ng pagbati sa social media mula sa kanilang mga kaibigan sa showbiz.

