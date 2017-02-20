Sandara Park may tip para sa youthful-looking glow, ala-Koreana!

BAKIT nga ba ganon at ganon pa rin ang looks ni Sandara Park noong panahon na kakasali pa lang niya sa Star Circle Quest hanggang maging sikat na miyembro ng Korean girl group na 2NE1? And to think, ilang taon na rin ang nagdaan and she’s still able to keep her youthful look.
Now hosting a new show about beauty, Korean pop star Sandara gives fans full access to her beauty secrets, particularly on maintaining a young-looking skin.
Who doesn’t want it?
The former teen star who still unbelievably looks young at 32 told Korean entertainment news site Dispatch (as reported by ABS-CBN) during the shoot of “Get It Beauty 2017″ that she prioritizes taking care of her “inner beauty.” By such, she meant inner health which refers to the inner workings of the body, and how it directly affects outer physical beauty.
One of her top recommendations is to use supplements such as collagen and vitamins.
Sey ng Korean pop star makakabuti ito sa cellular function that would eventually give someones suppler, more youthful-looking glow.
Isa pa sa mga bet niyang beauty top ay giving her face a good make-up base which she believes is essential to giving her the look she desires.
Hindi rin daw dapat kalimutan ang paggamit ng toner, serum, eye cream at moisturizer abgo matulog.
Dara, as how she’s known now internationally, said she minimally puts make-up for a day look. She says keeping your make-up not too obvious is the real secret to a youthful glow.
