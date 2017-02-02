Juday, Ate Vi nagluluksa sa pagkamatay ng mahal sa buhay By Jun Nardo Bandera

NAGLULUKSA ngayon si Congressman Vilma Santos-Recto. Namatay na kasi ang designer na si Danilo Franco. Kaibigan ni Cong. Vilma si Danny na ilang taong ding nagbihis sa kanya sa musical variety show niyang Vilma sa GMA. Ayon sa ulat ng isang radio program kahapon, huling ginawan ng gown ng designer si Miss Canada ng nakaraang Miss Universe 2016. Nu’ng isang araw naman, ang nanay-nanayan ni Judy Ann Santos na si Nanay Binay ang sumakabilang-buhay kaya nagluluksa rin ngayon ang pamilya ng aktres. Condolences sa pamilya ng mga kapatid nating pumanaw. May their souls rest in peace.

