San Sebastian Stags sinibak ang JRU Heavy Bombers By Angelito Oredo Bandera

Mga Laro sa Nobyembre 7

(Mall of Asia Arena)

3:30 p.m. San Sebastian vs San Beda IPINAGPATULOY ng San Sebastian College Stags ang pagwawalis sa matinik na daan patungo sa kampeonato matapos nitong patalsikin ang Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers, 85-73, Biernes sa stepladder semifinals ng NCAA Season 93 men’s basketball sa Mall of Asia Arena. Nilimitahan ng Stags sa ikalawa at ikatlong yugto ang Heavy Bombers sa 19 at 11 puntos lamang habang naghulog ito ng 29 at 30 puntos para itala ang pinakamalaki nitong kalamangan sa 71-45. Dahil sa panalo ay nanatiling buhay ang tsana ng San Sebastian sa kampeonato. Noong Martes ay tinalo ng San Sebastian ang Letran, 74-61, sa isang playoff match para makapasok sa semis.

Ang susunod na matira-matibay na laban ng San Sebastian ay laban sa defending champion San Beda College sa pagpapatuloy ng stepladder semis sa Nobyembre 7. Ang mananalo sa labang ito ay makakasagupa ng Lyceum sa best-of-three Finals. Awtomatikong nakapasok sa Finals ang Pirates matapos nilang mawalis ang elims, 18-0. Kahapon ay inihulog ni Regille Ilagan ang 15 sa kanyang 21 puntos sa ikalawang yugto upang pamunuan ang opensa ng Stags. May tig-limang assist at rebound din si Ilagan. Nagtulong-tulong naman sa ikatlong yugto sina Michael Calisaan na may siyam na puntos ay Alfren Gayosa na may pitong puntos. Tinapos ni Calisaan ang laro na may 13 puntos. Nanguna naman para sa JRU si Jed Mendoza na nagtala ng 20 puntos habang si Teytey Teodoro ay nag-ambag ng 12 puntos.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.