Miss Earth 2017 candidate nanakawan ng cellphone sa mall: Be careful, please!

NINAKAW daw ang cellphone ni Miss Earth Belarus 2017 Polli Cannabis habang nasa isang clothing store sa loob ng shopping mall.

Nasa Pilipinas ang beauty queen para lumaban sa 2017 Miss Earth beauty pageant ngunit naging masaklap daw ang kanyang pagbisita sa bansa dahil nga sa pagkawala ng kanyang mobile phone.

Sa kanyang Facebook account, idinetalye ni Polli kung paano nawala ang kanyang telepono.

“Hello dear friends! Yesterday my phone was stolen (pangalan ng clothing store at shopping mall sa Manila). I was surrounded by a criminal group of 4 person, they were following me in the shop.

Someone was touching my bag, and I changed the place for 5 times, tried to went away from them, but was not allowed to go outside the shop.

“So, finally criminals got me and stole my iphone 7 red. It is not the first time it (happening) there. Be careful, please! I don’t have phone numbers of no one. Whatsapp and viber are not available without my stolen sim card. If you need to contact me, just write me email. I hope police will find these people.”

Pagkatapos ng insidente, agad na nagtungo si Miss Belarus sa police station para magreklamo at mag-file ng formal complaint laban sa mga magnanakaw.