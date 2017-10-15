Jona, Morisette, Jake, Inigo bakbakan sa Himig Handog 2017 Bandera

SAMANTALA, nagbabalik ang worldwide search para sa mga pinakabagong awit ng pag-ibig sa Himig Handog 2017, ang pinakamalaking Filipino songwriting competition kung saan nagwagi ang mga kantang “Anong Nangyari Sa Ating Dalawa,” “Mahal Ko o Mahal Ako,” at “Dalawang Letra,” at tampok ang mga napiling awitin nito sa kaabang-abang na performances sa ASAP ngayong Oktubre. Sampung awitin ang napiling finalists mula sa halos 7,000 entries na nanggaling sa mga Pilipino mula sa iba’t ibang lugar sa mundo. Sa tradisyon ng Himig Handog, ang mga napiling komposisyon ay aawiting ng ilan sa mga kilalang artists ngayon. Kabilang sa Himig Handog interpreters sina Jake Zyrus para sa entry ni Agatha Morallos na “Bagyo,” si Migz Haleco para sa “Bes” ni Eric de Leon, Iñigo Pascual feat. Aikee para sa “Extensyon” ni Michael “Aikee” Aplacador, Morissette para sa “Naririnig Mo Ba?” nina LJ Manzano at Joan Da, at Jona para sa “Sampu” nina Raizo Chabeldin at Biv de Vera. Kasama rin dito ang Unit 406 para sa “Tanghaling Tapat” ni Gabriel Tagadtad, sina Kyla at Jason Dy para sa “Tayo Na Lang Kasi” ni Soc Villanueva, Kaye Cal para sa “The Labo Song” nina Karl Gaurano at Teodoro Katigbak, Moira para sa “Titibo-Tibo” ni Libertine Amistoso, at Janella Salvador para sa “Wow Na Feelings” ni Karlo Zabala. Aawitin ang mga Himig Handog songs sa ASAP simula ngayong Linggo. Ang songwriter na may pinakamagandang komposisyon ay makakatanggap ng P1 million grand prize. Mayroon ding nakalaang premyo para sa mga runners-up: P500,000 para sa 2nd placer, P200,000 para sa 3rd placer, P150,000 para sa 4th placer, at P100,000 para sa 5th placer. Bibigyan din ng special awards ang MOR’s Choice, Star Music Listeners Choice, at One Music PH Choice for Favorite Interpreter, na may tig-P50,000 premyo bawat isa. Isa pang special award ang igagawad sa TFC’s Global Choice for Favorite Song na may $2,000 cash prize. Makakatanggap naman ng P50,000 ang mananalong grupo ng mga estudyante sa MYX Best Music Video. Ang music videos ng Himig Handog ngayong taon ay gawa ng mga mag-aaral mula sa pitong eskwelahan: ang Bulacan State University (Bagyo), Columban College Olongapo (Bes), Lyceum-Laguna (Extensyon), Southern Luzon State University (Naririnig Mo Ba?), Holy Angel University-Pampanga (Sampu), De La Salle Lipa (Tanghaling Tapat), at MINT College (Tayo Na Lang Kasi). Abangan ang Himig Handog 2017 grand finals sa darating na Nov. 26 sa ASAP.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.