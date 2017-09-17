Luis sa pagiging politiko: Naniniwala akong nandito tayo sa mundo para maglingkod!

WALA pang final decision si Luis Manzano kung papasukin din niya in the future ang mundo ng politika tulad ng kanyang mga magulang.

Maraming nagsasabi na siguradong mananalo ang TV host-comedian sakaling tumakbo siya sa susunod na eleksyon at maging public servant din tulad ng parents niyang sina Edu Manzano at Vilma Santos.

Ayon kay Luis, “I believe we are put on this earth to serve, it depends on what capacity. It could be public office. Pero sa akin it’s a different fulfillment if you serve through a TV screen. For example if I meet someone saying ‘Luis nakakatawa ka mag-host’ ganyan, ganyan.”

Hirit pa ng binata, “I witnessed firsthand with both my parents, my dad and my mom and my stepdad, say ‘you change lives because of what you’ve done.’ And I believe sabi ko nga at any point in our lives we are bound, our responsibility, our obligation, to make life easier for someone else. It depends on what level.”

Samantala, nagsimula na kagabi ang bagong show ni Luis sa ABS-CBN, ang I Can See Your Voice. In fairness, nakihula at naki-SEE-ya na ang madlang pipol sa latest music game show ng Dos.

Ang hit game show na likha ng CJ E&M sa Korea ay nasa Pilipinas na, “Ang kaibahan siguro ng version natin sa iba ay ‘yung humor natin, e. At syempre ang mga SING-vestigators natin na sina Andrew E., Kean Cipriano, Wacky Kiray, Angeline Quinto at Alex Gonzaga. Gusto namin maparamdam sa mga tao na pwede silang magtawanan at wala masyadong tensyon dito,” ani Luis.

Bawat episode, isang guest star ang makikipaghulaan kung sino sa anim na secret “songers” ang totoong SEE-nger at sino ang SEE-ntunado. Para gabayan siya ay makikigulo at magbibigay ng samu’t saring opinyon ang SING-vestigators. Unang sumabak sa game sina Gary Valenciano at Lea Salonga.

Huwag palalampasin ang I Can See Your Voice, Sabado at Linggo, 9:30 p.m. sa ABS-CBN.