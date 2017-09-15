‘Di kami binabayaran ni Alden para basagin si Maine!’

Nang may mag-post ng photo ni Sef Cadayona and hinted na si Maine Mendoza ang ka-date niya kahit wala naman ang dalaga sa picture ay marami ang nam-bash sa nag-post.

Bakit nga naman kasi hindi isinali si Maine sa picture kung siya nga ang ka-date ni Sef sa Alabang. But one guy posted a series of photos sa Twitter which showed Maine. Sa isang photo ay hindi ipinakita nang buo ang dalaga na nakaharap kay Sef.

Apparently, ang ipinakita lang sa nakaharap na babae kay Sef ay ang kanyang palda which in one of the pictures of Maine ay katulad ang paldang suot.

“SaturDATE ng SefMaine. Bago mag Japan PA More. Alabang date. Hahahaha! Nagpaalam muna si nevermind kay cornetto boy. Di kayo nag dedate ha,” comment tuloy ni Mareng Avie.

With that ay palaisipan pa rin kung sino ang ka-date ni Sef. Parang inuunti-unti ang pagre-reveal ng identity ng ka-date ng binata.

Affected naman much ang isang basher namin na si @setmainfree that she posted a photo of our Maine Mendoza-Alden Richards item here sa Bandera.

“BACKSTABBER ITONG SI ALDEN RICHARDS! Kunyari sweet ke Maine Mendoza on cam pag nakatalikod nag babayad ng MANINIRA KAY MAINE!”

That was her caption sa photo.

“Kunyari sweet kay Maine ON CAMERA, pero patalikod niyang tinitira si Maine. SAAN KA NAMAN NAKAKITA NG GANITONG KA-LOVETEAM? HE PAYS PUBLICISTS TO MALIGN HIS KA LOVE TEAM!!!! TAKE NOTE, FOR EXAMPLE, THIS ALEX BROSAS NA BAYARANG MANUNULAT NA ITO NI ALDEN, WHATEVER HE WRITES ACTUALLY REFLECTS WHAT ALDEN WANTS HIM TO WRITE.”

‘Yan naman ang hanash niya against us.

FOR THE RECORD lang, ha. The first time we saw Alden was during a presscon sa GMA 7. It was years ago when he was not yet the big star that he is now. No, we were not formally introduced. The second time was during his thanksgiving party for the press for which we were photographed together. And third was during his presscon for his movie with Maine.

Alden does not know I exist. I don’t have his number, I don’t have any communication with him. That said, how can I be a publicist of Alden? He doesn’t even know me from Adam.

If you’re accusing me of being a publicist of Alden, show some resibo para hindi ka nagmumukhang TANGA!!! And spell IDIOT?