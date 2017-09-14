Ate Vi biktima ng fake news; kumontra sa P1K budget ng kongreso para sa CHR

DINEPENSAHAN ni Luis Manzano ang inang si Cong. Vilma Santos-Recto kahapon sa isang fake account sa Twitter na gumagamit sa pangalan ng ina.

“My mom has clarified that she is not using this account nor anyone from hear team,” pahayag ni Luis sa kanyang Twitter.

“First, my mom is against the 1k budget of the CHR. Second, she wasn’t able to vote since she was about to be confined and was/is under meds,” dagdag pa ni Luis.

Sa unang pahayag ni Cong. Vilma noong nakausap siya ng press, may social media account siya pero kanyang inilihim ang user name.

Anyway, sa pagdinig ng Budget Committee ng Congress kahapon, naging kontrobersyal ang desisyon na P1,000 lang ang maging budget ng Commission on Human Rights (CHR). Umalma ang ilang kongresistang laban sa budget ng CHR for 2018.

Natanong si Cong. Vi sa reaksyon niya rito. Naglabas ng saloobin niya ang congresswoman ng Lipa City via text na pinost ni Luis sa Twitter.

“I am against cutting the budget of CHR. The Commission has a duty to perform its Constitutional mandate. With so many crimes/EJK – it needs more resources for these investigations. Ito ang isang Ahensya na tumutulong sa karapatang pang tao!

“I wasn’t able to attend yesterday’s session cause I had an ulcers attack. I am under medication. But I will work today!!! Thanksssss Anak!”

Saad ni Luis sa post ng ina, “My mom’s clarificatory message regarding the CHR issue. Yes, she’s always makes lambing with extra ‘s’.”

Umani naman ng papuri ang stand ni Cong. Vi sa isyung ito.