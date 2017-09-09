Noranian naghamon ng away, magbilangan na lang daw ng award sina Vilma at Ate Guy

AS ALWAYS, laging siksik sa mga balitang showbiz ang “Cristy Ferminute” tuwing Lunes.

Dalawang araw nga naman kasing namamahinga ang “CFM”, expect successive shots of showbiz stuff fired in the air.

Isa na rito ‘yung pagkaka-tie nina Vilma Santos at Nora Aunor in the Best Actress category sa Star Awards for Movies nitong Sabado.

It’s not for us to question the wisdom of the PMPC voting members, talaga lang sigurong breaking the tie so that a sole winner would emerge was apparently difficult. We could simply imagine how “dibdiban” or insanely intense the deliberations were among our colleagues.

Pero hindi pa rin pala maiaalis ang katotohanang there still exists a raging rivalry between Ate Vi and Ate Guy. Just when we thought that theirs is a long gone competition ay hindi pa pala fueled by their intense support system from their respective fans.

As Tita Cristy, co-anchor Wendell Alvarez and me were taking up the issue on air ay nakatanggap ang una ng text message mula kay Teacher NL, founder/organizer of Gems (Guild of Educators, Mentors and Students) Awards.

With nary a tinge of provocation, malice nor sarcasm, itinext lang niya na sa taong ito (2017) ay nakaanim nang Best Actress award si Ate Vi. Ang aktres-pulitiko rin kasi ang ipinroklamang Best Actress ng Gems in its inaugural exercise last March 1.

Eto na, shortly after Tita Cristy aired NL’s text message ay nakatanggap naman siya ng mensahe mula kay Jojo (sorry, we don’t know him from Adam), a Noranian. May tono ng defiance ang text niya, magbilangan na lang daw ng mga parangal na natanggap nina Ate Guy at Ate Vi.

But what slightly got Tita Cristy’s goat (that prompted her to issue a stern advice to the texter, and later ang pag-delete ng pangalan nito sa kanyang phonebook) ay ang paghahamon nu’ng Jojo to a duel.

All the time pala during that indirect sagutan ay naka-monitor mismo si Ate Vi, perhaps stealing a little time off her busy congressional work. Nagpadala ng text message si Ate Vi kay Tita Cristy addressed to the Vilmanians and Noranians alike kung saan nilinaw nitong magkaibigan sila ng Superstar.

In short, enough of issues meant to destroy their friendship.

For sure, Ate Guy—had she also tuned in to CFM at that precise moment—would have sent exactly the same message (teka, Tita Cristy, may number ka ba niya? Hehehe!).

Oo nga naman, kung pareho nang nag-mature sina Ate Vi and Ate Guy, so should their respective fans. Long gone are the years (60s, 70s, 80s and 90s) when their fans would heckle at each other.

Hindi rin ikinatutuwa ng dalawang aktres ang mga katsipang bangayang ito ng kani-kanilang mga tagasuporta.

In the process, hindi nila tunay na pinahahalagahan ang kanilang mga idolo who are always at the receiving end of their barbarism. Spell.