Vilma Santos sa pagiging National Artist: Kung para sa akin talaga, ibibigay nila yan!

IHAHAING muli ang nominasyon para kay Lipa Cong. Vilma Santos bilang National Artist ng grupong VSSI (Vilma Santos Solid International, Inc.).

Ang president ng VSSI na si Jojo Lim ang nagbalita nito kay Cong. Vilma habang kausap sa telepono sa gitna ng pagdiriwang nila para sa ika-35 anibersaryo ng actress-politician.

“Alam mo ‘yang ginagawa ninyo Jo, effort din ‘yan. Dapat ‘yan well-documented lahat. So, alam ko na hindi madali ‘yang ginagawa ninyo, sa totoo lang,” bungad ni Cong. Vi.

Nag-thank you siya sa effort na ginagawa ng kanyang Vilmanians.

“Wala namang masama diyan. Pero alam ko pinagpapaguran ninyo ‘yan kasi importante ang documentation niyan. So, matrabaho ‘yan. But I truly, truly appreciate it. Pero sabi ko nga, alam mo naman ako sa malaking natutunan ko na sa buhay ko sa pelikula at dito rin sa politika, talagang if it is meant, it’s meant. Pag hindi natupad, it’s not meant, ganoon lang ‘yun,” ani Cong. Vi.

Samantala, may nagtanong na member ng entertainment press kung nagpadala ba siya ng bulaklak sa burol ng yumaong manager at manunulat na si Alfie Lorenzo.

“Hindi ako nagpadala ng bulaklak. Ang bulaklak babayaraan mo, malalanta rin. Nagpadala ako ng pagkain. Pero I did pray for the repose of his soul,” tugon ng mommy ni Luis Manzano.