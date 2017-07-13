Bagong korona ng Miss World PH gawa ni Megan Young

LEVEL up sa maraming aspeto ang 2017 Miss World Philippines. Una na rito ang pakikipagkasundo ni 2013 Miss World Megan Young sa organizers para sa bagong itsura ng ipapatong na korona sa magiging winner.

Gaganapin ang Miss World 2017 sa Sept. 3, sa MOA Arena at dito nga unang masisilayan ang bagong Miss World crown designed by Megan herself.

Bukod dito, tatlo pang titulo ang ipamimigay ng MW organizers sa grand coronation night – ito ang Miss Eco Philippines, Miss Reina Hispano Americana Filipinas at ang Miss Multinational Philippines.

Gaganapin ang Miss Eco International 2018 sa Alexandria Egypt sa Abril, ang Reina Hispano Americana 2017 naman ay kokoronahan sa Santa Cruz, Bolivia sa Nobyembre at ang Miss Multinational ay magaganap sa New Delhi, India.

Ayon kay Miss World Philippines National Director Arnold Vegafria, mas magiging maganda at mas bongga ang magaganap na kumpetisyon.

“I am deeply honored and privileged to have been given this challenge. I am looking forward to continuing our mission of uplifting the image of the Filipina in the global pageant circuit, but even more importantly, it has always been our priority to perpetuate the Miss World Organization’s noble advocacy of Beauty With A Purpose,” aniya.

At siyempre, hindi mawawala ang charity aspect ng Miss World Philippines dahil mas naging committed pa sila sa kanilang mga charitable advocacies. Ngayong taon, napili ng Miss World Philippines na gawing beneficiary ang Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center lalong-lalo na ang pag-aalaga at rehabilitation ng mga indigent pediatric patients.

Deadline para sa application para sa darating na Miss World Philippines ay sa July 22, 2017. Interested applicants may submit their documents together with their photos in person at the Miss World Philippines Secretariat (Suite 507, Taipan Place, F. Ortigas Jr., Ortigas Center).