Aiza pinaplano na ring palitan ang pangalan, bukas din sa sex change



TAPOS na ang presscon para sa announcement ng 12 pelikulang napili ng Film Development Council of the Philippines para sa kanilang Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (PPP) nu’ng dumating ang National Youth Commission chairperson na si Aiza Seguerra.

Kabahagi rin ng PPP project ng FDCP ang NYC na pinamumunuan ni Aiza. Magpapalabas din ng ilang minutong short film mula sa mga estudyante ang mapipili ng kanyang komisyon at ipapalabas during the PPP.

Ipalalabas ang 12 pelikula na kasali sa PPP sa mahigit kumulang 700 sinehan sa buong bansa bilang pagdiriwang ng Buwan ng Wika sa Agosto 16 hanggang 22.

Nagpaunlak naman si Aiza ng panayam tungkol sa pagpapalit ng pangalan ng dating singer na si Charice to Jake Zyrus.

“I’m very happy for Jake. Para sa akin it takes courage to come out as a closet and kumbaga, if it’s hard na for lesbians and gays, it’s harder for trans people like us. Mahirap siya dahil marami ang hindi nakakaintindi kung ano ang ibig sabihin ng transgender, so, for him to be able to do that, hindi biro to really come out,” sabi niya.

Proud din siya kay Jake dahil gaya ng lagi niyang sinasabi, kahit pangalan or ano pa raw bagay na sa tingin niya ay magiging deterent para mailabas ng isang tao kung sino talaga siya.

“If you need to change your name to be able to do that, then, go,” sambit ni Aiza. Keri rin daw ni Aiza na magpalit ng name niya gaya ni Jake.

“Oo naman. Liza and I have been discussing it bago pa man lumabas ang tungkol kay Jake. Ano naman siya, she really supports me.”

Meron na rin daw siyang naisip na name for him na hindi naman kalayuan sa ginagamit niya ngayon.

“Kasi ever since naman nu’ng high school ako, nickname ko na is Ize. ‘Yun ang tawag sa akin. ‘Actually, ‘yun naman ang tawag sa akin ng friends ko kasi nga malapit sa pangalan ko,” sabi ni Aiza.

“Ize Seguerra, that’s it. So, kumbaga, to launch myself as Ize, siguro, right now, hindi ko pa siya naiisip because I’m very busy doing things. But my wife and I, we discussed it na. ‘Love, what if sa February we start transitioning?’ Sabi niya, ‘Do you really want to do it?’ Sabi ko, ‘Yeah, I’ve been wanting to do it. Will you support me?’ ‘Yes, I will support you.’ So, ayun.”

Pang-screen name lang naman daw niya gagamitin ang Ize Seguerra just in case mag-decide na siya na magpalit ng name.

Tinanong din namin si Aiza kung open din siya sa pagpapalit ng sex organ in the future, “Transition in terms of hormones, yes.

Gender reassignment? I’m not there yet. So, that’s different, e. Wala pa ako roon siguro because hindi pa rin ganoon ka-advance dito sa atin ang science. Even sa abroad, e. Mas nag-advance ‘yung para sa transwomen,” say niya.

Dagdag ni Aiza, “Siguro dahil mas marami pa rin ang transwomen more than transmen. Siguro in the near future if I see that. It depends. I’m not closing my doors. I’m not saying yes I will do it. But I’m not closing my doors.”

Ganern.