Bakbakang Vilma vs Nora inaabangan na sa 1st EDDY’s Awards

SINADYA man o hindi ay kaabang-abang ang kauna-unahang The Eddy’s Awards na binubuo ng mga miyembrong patnugot ng grupong SPEEd (Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors) if only for Vilma Santos and Nora Aunor—Nora Aunor and Vilma Santos—compe-ting in the Best Actress category.
Matagal-tagal na rin ang “dry spell” in many award-giving bodies kung saan hindi sabay na nominado ang dalawang pinakamalaking bituin sa showbiz. And since ito ang kauna-unahang exercise ng The Eddy’s Awards, we’d like to assume na kapwa sisipot sina Ate Vi at Ate Guy, and may the best woman win.
If only for their imposing presence ay nakikini-kinita na naming hindi mahulugang-karayom ang venue nito, ang Kia Theatre. For sure, hanggang labas—even as far as the adjacent and intersecting streets sa palibot ng Araneta Center—ay magmimistulang malawak na sea of humanity ang buong kapaligiran.
Yes, all these years ay ganoon pa rin ang lakas ng puwersa ng magkabilang kampo rooting for Ate Vi and Ate Guy. Pero sa pagdaan din kaya ng panahon ay marunong na rin bang mag-observe ng proper decorum ang karamihan sa kanila?
Hopefully.
