Apple Cider Vinegar: Ang sukang astig

USONG-uso ngayon ang apple cider vinegar. Parang tunog apple pie, pero hindi gaya ng pie, hindi ito matamis. Maasim, suka nga, e! Ito ang sukang mula sa katas ng mansanas na hindi lang mainam na sawsawan at panghalo sa mga lutuin. Marami rin itong tulong na maibibigay sa kalusu-gan. Mabisa ang apple cider vinegar laban sa rashes, panga-ngati at sunburn. Maglagay lang ng 2 kutsara sa tubig na panligo upang maibsan ang pangangati at hapdi ng balat. Mabisa rin ito sa pananakit ng lalamunan o sore throat. Maglagay lang ng isang kutsarang apple cider vinegar sa isang tasang mainit na tubig. Nakatutulong din ito sa pagbawas ng timbang. Pi-nabibilis nito ang metabolismo at nililinis ang atay na may mala-king bahagi sa pagbawas ng timbang. Maglagay ng dalawang kutsarita nito sa isang basong tubig at inumin bago kumain. Makatutulong din itong magpapababa ng asukal sa dugo (blood sugar levels). Ayon sa pag-aaral ang pag-inom ng dalawang kutsaritang sukang puti na inihalo sa isang basong tubig bago kumain ay makapipigil sa biglang pagtaas ng blood sugar pagkatapos kumain. Bukod sa pagapapababa ng timbang, mabisa rin ang apple cider vinegar laban sa constipation. Ang regular na pag-inom ng apple cider vinegar nakakawala ng mabahong hininga o bad breath. Nagpapababa rin ito uric acid na siyang dahilan ng gout at arthritis. Tinatanggal din ng apple cider vinegar ang mantsa sa ngipin. Direktang ilagay ito sa ngipin at magmumumog ng tubig.

