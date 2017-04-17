Mocha Uson naghahanda na raw tumakbong senador sa 2019



WHO says na makaraan ng ilang araw ding bakasyon ay back to reality na ang lahat sa atin?

Sa kaso ni Mocha, respite or no respite, she lives in a world of make-believe (ayaw ni Marco Sison!). Here’s why.

Naglinis nga lang ba kami ng tenga nang marinig namin ang isang kapwa taga-Radyo Singko ang malinaw nitong tsika na tatakbong senador si Mocha sa taong 2019?

Ang instant naming reaksiyon, “Hindi nga? Tapos na ang April Fools’ Day, huwag mo naman akong i-goodtime!”

Pero confirmed daw, Mocha is running for senator in the next elections.

Kunsabagay, ang pagtakbo naman sa pulitika—in whatever elective post—ay isang karapatan (but with it comes responsibility). Ang kapalaran naman niya rests on the electorate.

‘Yun nga lang, masyado namang napakaaga ang paghahandang ito ni Mocha. Anong petsa lang tayo ngayon? Hindi pa rin nag-iinit ang kanyang puwet bilang board member ng MTRCB, and here she is building castles in the air?

Eh, kelan lang umani pa si Mocha (at ang kasamang si Atty. Bruce Rivera) ng katakut-takot na flak sa guesting niya sa Bawal ang Pasaway Kay Mareng Winnie Monsod sa pangangapa ng isasagot sa mga tanong kung bakit gusto niyang mapatalsik bilang VP si Gng. Leni Robredo.

Again, we should not stop Mocha from pursuing her political agenda. Pero huwag din naman siyang magpaka-overconfident that she’ll be a shoo-in just because inuudyukan lang siyang tumakbo dahil may tsansa siyang manalo.

For all we know, the very ones who are egging her on ay hindi niya mga kaalyado but rather mga kaaway who simply want to exact vengeance on her.

Ano nga ‘yung kapaniwalaan tungkol sa disimuladong paraan ng paghihiganti sa isang kaaway?

Kaladkarin mo siya sa casino para magsugal o engganyuhin mo siyang pumasok sa pulitika!