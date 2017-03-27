Coco gusto nang tapusin ang FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano pero ayaw pa ng madlang pipol By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

NI-REVEAL ng nakatsikahan naming TV executive ng GMA na aminado silang nahihirapan silang talunin sa ratings game ang FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano. Malakas daw sila sila Metro Manila pero talo sa nationwide. Kaya pala halos lahat na ng artista ng Siyete ay ipinasok na sa Encantadia na siyang ka-tapat ng aksyon serye ni Coco Martin para mapanood din ang ibang artistang maraming fans. Ang pagkakaiba lang sa Ang Probinsyano ay mga dating artista na pawang magagaling ang nabibigyan ng chance uli sa telebisyon tulad nina Ronnie Lazaro, Jeric Raval, Julio Diaz at marami pang iba bukod pa sa naka-discover ng mga batang artista si Coco. Sa katunayan ay marami pang artistang mapapanood sa Ang Probinsyano na i-kagugulat ng manonood. Sabi pa ng kakuwentuhan na-ming executive, “Akala ko ba tatapusin na ang Probinsyano?” Sabi namin ayaw pa ng viewers at advertisers kaya extended na naman ito. Kung si Coco lang masusunod ay gusto na niya itong matapos dahil pagod na siya, pero utang niya sa manonood ang success ng programa kaya tuluy-tuloy pa rin ito at hangga’t gusto ng tao ay patuloy pa rin itong mamamayagpag sa ere. Bukod dito ay masaya rin ang aktor dahil maraming natutulungang artista ang programa nila lalo na ang veteran actors. Anyway, curious din kami kung hanggang kailan ang FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano at kung ano ang susunod na mangyayari kapag nag-abot na muli sina Cardo Dalisay (Coco) at Joaquin Tuazon (Arjo Arayde)?

