Nanay ni Pokwang na may Alzheimer’s nagsasalita na uli

NAGIGING emosyonal si Pokwang kapag pinag-uusapan na ang kanyang inang may Alzheimer’s disease. Sa panayam ng Tonight With Boy Abunda, ibinalita ng komedyana na medyo okay na ang kundisyon ng kanyang Mama Gloria. “OK naman si mama. Nakakapagsalita na rin siya ng unti-unti kasi pinapa-acupuncture namin,” naiiyak na sabi ni Pokey.

Miss na miss na raw niya ang mga luto ng kanyang nanay, “Kasi may isa akong niluto sa Magandang Buhay na nami-miss ko kasi iyon ang niluluto niya ng madalas. Ngayon hindi na siya puwedeng makapagluto dahil wala na. Niluto ko lang ulit.”

