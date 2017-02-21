Ai Ai nominado sa Queens World filmfest sa US By Jun Nardo Bandera

JACKPOT na naman si Ai Ai delas Alas ng isang nominasyon sa indie movie niyang “Area.” Nakatanggap ng balita si Ai kahapon mula kay Ferdinand Lapuz upang ibalitang nominated ang Comedy Queen at director Louie Ignacio sa Queens World Film Festival sa New York City. Magaganap ang festival sa March 14-19, 2017. “Salamat sa napakagandang balitang ito sa isang Lunes ng maaga…Ang ma nominate sa isang international filmfestival awards ay napakalaking bagay sa akin. “Congratulations sa aming magaling na director na si director Louie Ignacio… Congrats saten direk… TO GOD BE THE GLORY…MARAMING SALAMAT LORD SA LAHAT NG BLESSING NA ITO. #queensworldfilnfestival.” Nakatanggap din ng pagbati si Ai Ai sa anak niyang si Sophie dela Alas dahil sa nominasyong ito.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.