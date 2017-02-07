Paolo nakatanggap ng 4 bagong award para sa ‘Die Beautiful’ By Jun Nardo Bandera

PATULOY na humahakot ng acting awards at iba pang recognition ang Eat Bulaga Dabarkads na si Paolo Ballesteros dahil sa blockbuster movie niyang “Die Beautiful.” This year, apat ang nadagdag na awards ni Pochoy. Nariyan ang Film Ambassador Award mula sa Film Development Council of the Philippines. Sinundan ito ng Anak ng Cabanatuan nitong Feb. 3 kung saan magkaasma silang pinarangalan ni Vic Sotto. Kasunod nito ang Best Actor sa Gawad Tanglaw at Best Actor din siya ng Guild of Educators, Mentors and Students. After “Die Beautiful”, waiting na ang lahat sa bagong project ni Paolo. Naunahan pa siya ng bes niyang si Christian Bables na magsisimula na sa launching movie niya na ididirek ni Chito Roño na kukunan pa sa Samar. Sa pagkakaalam namin, may napili nang follow-up movie si Paolo. Kaya wait na lang tayo sa susunod na pasabog ng King & Queen of Make-up Transformation para sa Year of the Rooster.

