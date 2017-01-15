Blackwater Elite natakasan ang Alaska Aces

Mga Laro sa Miyerkules

(Cuneta Astrodome)

4:15 p.m. Mahindra vs TNT KaTropa

7 p.m. Phoenix Petroleum vs NLEX

NAPIGILAN ng Blackwater Elite ang matinding ratsada ng Alaska Aces sa ikaapat na yugto para itakas ang 103-100 pagwawagi sa kanilang 2016-17 PBA Philippine Cup elimination round game Linggo sa Smart Araneta Coliseum sa Cubao, Quezon City.

Kumamada si Mac Belo ng 21 puntos para pangunahan ang Elite, na umangat sa 5-4 record at pinatid ang two-game losing skid.

Si Roi Sumang ay nag-ambag ng 19 puntos, si Ronjay Buenafe ay nagdagdag ng 16 puntos, si Art Dela Cruz ay kumana ng 13 puntos at si Raymond Aguilar ay may 10 puntos para sa Blackwater.

Nagtala sina Calvin Abueva at JVee Casio ng 23 puntos para sa Alaska, na nahulog sa 4-4 karta.

Si Vic Manuel ay nagdagdag naman ng 13 puntos para sa Aces.

“With two more games, I just want them to give their very best and where we end up, we will play in that situation,” sabi ni Blackwater coach Leo Isaac. “We’re in the middle right now, and we will still play to our very best.”

“I keep emphasizing to the players that if you give your best, your 100%, most likely you will get good results,” dagdag pa ni Isaac.

Ang huling dalawang laro ng Blackwater ay kontra Barangay Ginebra at Star at umaasa si Isaac na makukuha ang momentum ng kanilang panalo sa pagsagupa nila sa Gin Kings at Hotshots.