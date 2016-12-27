4 na nangunang pelikula kumita ng kabuuang P50-M sa 1st day By Jun Nardo Bandera

MONOPOLY still rules ngayong 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival especially sa mga sinehan sa probinsiya na hindi sakop ng taunang festival. Malayang nakakapili ang may-ari ng sinehan sa provinces unlike theater owners sa Metro Manila. Sa probinsiya umiiral ang pananakot ng ilang big players. Kung hindi nila ipalalabas ang entry nila, nganga sila sa next movies na ipo-produce nila. Kaya iilang MMFF entries lang ang may sinehan sa provinces. ‘Yung iba ay sa Metro Manila lang showing kaya hayun, sisinghap-singhap ito sa unang araw ng showing, huh! Siyempre pa, mahigpit ang Executive Committee sa paglabas ng resulta ng grosses ng walong entries sa unang araw nito. Eh, maabilidad ang showbiz media, kaya may figures din silang nakuha kahit unofficial na masasabi ito. Ayaw naming pangalanan ang entries na nasa Top 4 na halos P50 million lang ang kabuuang gross sa unang araw ng showing at baka makuryente kami. Basta ang common denominator ng entries na ito ay todo promo sila sa print at social media. ‘Yung apat namang nasa bottom four ay halos P3 million lang ang kabuuan. Kawawang-kawawa ‘yung nasa number 8. Kulang pa ang kinita nito sa pambayad ng sinehan! So, it’s pinpointing time sa first day gross ng walong entries?! Gauge ang unang araw para sa susunod na araw ay alam na ng tao ang panonooring entry. From the results, mukhang apat lang ang mananatili sa mga sinehan sa pagtatapos ng taunang festival. Sa Dec. 29 ang Gabi ng Parangal ng MMFF. Let’s see kung ang mananalo ng best picture awards ay makakatulong sa pagtaas ng kita nito para makatulong sa more than P1 billion target ng 2016 MMFF Committee!

