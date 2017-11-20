Netizens kumontra sa pagtakbo ni Mocha sa Senado: Stop fake news!

RUNNING for a senate seat pala si Mocha Uson.

This early, ang dami ng hanash against her lalo pa’t sinabi ni Sec. Martin Andanar na malaki ang chance na manalo siya.

In one popular website, nag-react ang netizens against Mocha. One even rattled off ang mga nagawa ni Mocha.

“Oo nga andami kaya nyang nagawa.

1. Spread fake news

2. Be rude to other people just because they are/she thinks they are Anti Duterte.

3. Spread fake news.

4. Try to undermine democracy using the excuse of po-pulism.

5. Spread fake news.

6. Stand like a broom propped against the wall while her friend almost assaults a journalist during a state event.

7. Spread fake news.”

Another guy said, “May bo-xer na may dancer pa… Gone are the days when the erudite and the distinguished statesmen sit on the Senate. Hahay.”

But this guy’s comment nailed it: “If we really dont want her to be in the SENATE and embarrass the whole of PINAS more, do your act, vote who u think is more deserving and will really SERVE the people. Enough of fake news queen. Enough gi-ving her your taxes. Useless.”

Mocha gunning for a senate seat is the biggest joke we’ve ever seen on social media.

For sure, her bashers will have a grand time reposting her nude photos, her pagdukot sa ari ng isang guy, her lesbian kiss with another woman, her pagpapalamas ng boobs sa isang episode ng podcast show ni Mo Twister. Si-guradong pagpipiyestahan na naman siya sa social media.