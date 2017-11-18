10 pari, 8 obispo sa kasalang Ai Ai-Gerald



KAKAIBA ang imbitasyon sa nalalapit na pag-iisang-dibdib nina Ai Ai delas Alas at Gerald Sibayan.

Unlike most embossed invites often with fancy trimmings ay mukhang fairy tale book ‘yon, and the biggest surprise is in the MTV on a small screen built in the card.

Naglalaman ‘yon ng mga snippets nina Ai Ai at Gerard na wari’y teaser ng isang romance movie of epic proportion. Kuha ‘yon sa Temple of Lea sa Cebu na kinapapalooban ng isang kuwento ng dakilang pag-ibig.

A vast expanse as far as the eyes can see, the temple covers three mountains na pag-aari pala ng mga grandparents ni Ellen Adarna who traces her roots to Cebu.

Personal palang iniabot ng ikakasal kay Tita Cristy Fermin (one of the principal sponsors) ang paanyaya with a traditional token from the couple.

Isang separate page contains other sponsors at ang mga nasa entourage.

A quick glimpse of the names makes one momentarily forget there exists a raging network war.

Naroon kasi ang mga pangalan ni Mr. Felipe L. Gozon ng GMA at Ms. Cory Vidanes ng ABS-CBN. Minsan isang panahon naman kasi’y nakatrabaho ni Ai Ai ang mga pinagpipitaganang pigura sa Kapamilya, and their presence is only tantamount to relishing fond memories with them.

Pumreno lang si Tita Cristy na pag-anunsiyo kung saan idaraos ang kasal, pero ayon sa text message ni Ai Ai sa kanya’y isang concelebrated mass ang gaganapin kung saan walong obispo at 10 pari ang magkakasal sa kanila ni Gerald.

Kalabisan nang ipanalangin na sana’y panghabambuhay na ang pagsasama nina Ai Ai at Gerald.

Despite aspersions cast upon them by the public, magsilbi sanang hamon ‘yon sa would be-couple to strengthen their union.