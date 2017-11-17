Angel mahilig manlibre; Richard lumabas ang pagka-joker

In a recent interview ay itsinika ni Maricar Reyes-Poon ang kanyang experience working with Angel Locsin, Richard Gutierrez, Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo sa La Luna Sangre.

Mahilig manglibre si Angel according to Maricar.

“Nu’ng may location kami na parang nagbebenta sila ng buko pie, mahilig siyang magpakain ng mga tao. I think first time niyang kumain ng buko pie na may ube,” Maricar said.

More than this, nagalingan siya kay Angel, “Of course, from Imortal, si Angel sobrang galing niya talaga. Minsan I find myself watching her. Oo nga pala, in character dapat. Sobra niyang galing,” she added.

“Si Richard naman, palatawa siya. Akala mo Supremo siya, sobrang serious, pero nagjo-joke siya. Humihirit-hirit siya,” chika pa ni Maricar who played Samantha Imperial.

“Si Richard ang intense niya lagi. Si Supremo talaga siya kapag nag-action Supremo na talaga siya,” dagdag pa niya.

As for KathNiel, sobrang sweet ang dalawa off-cam.

“They’re so cute but they can also be intense. Sobra akong natutuwa na at their age ay nakukuha na nila ang lalim ng character nila.

“Sobra nilang sweet even off-cam and I don’t think that’s anything new kasi I’m sure there’s a lot of their sweetness off-cam,” say pa ng aktres na recently lang pinatay ang kanyang character sa LLS.