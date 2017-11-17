3 lola may pasabog na sorpresa para sa fans nina Alden at Maine, pero secret pa By Jun Nardo Bandera

FIGHTING Lolas sina Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola at Paolo Ballesteros sa unang big screen break nilang “Trip Ubusan: The Lolas vs. Zombies.” In character kasi sila bilang Lola Nidora (Wally), Lola Tidora (Paolo) at Lola Tinidora (Jose) na nakikipagpalaban sa zombies sa movie hindi tulad ng napapanood natin sa Eat Bulaga as themselves, JoWaPao. Kaya naman sa pagtatapos ng grand presscon ng kanilang pelikula, naranasan nilang hikayatin ang lahat na panoorin ang movie na silang tatlo talaga ang ibebenta sa movie. “Madalas na sinasabi kapag nagpi-presscon, nagpu-promote ng movie, nandito na lahat. ‘Yun po ang madalas na sinasabi. Kami po, mula nu’ng naging artista kami, hindi pa po kami nakaupo sa presscon at hindi pa namin nasabi ito. “Pero sisiguraduhin namin na nandito lahat. ‘Yung aksyon na nangyayari dito, ‘yung fight scenes, hindi po kami nag-comedy sa fight scenes dito. Ginawa namin ‘yung totoo kahit nahihirapan din kami dahil ‘yung iba hindi pa masyadong sanay sa fight scenes. “Ipinakita namin ‘yung laban talaga para ‘yung viewers na nararamdaman nila kung ano ‘yung ginagawa namin. Kahit sa comedy, lalo doon sa drama. Mahirap gawin ‘yung nagdadrama tapos magpa-fight na. Sinama-sama na namin dito. Kumpleto po ang pagkakaluto ng Trip Ubusan,” pahayag ni Jose/Lola Tinidora. “Sigurado kaming matutuwa kayo rito. Kung ano ang napapanood ninyo sa Eat Bulaga, mas madami kasi ang dami namin. Mas maraming tawa, mas maraming drama at mas maraming aksyon. Mas maraming katatakutan!” saad naman ni Paolo/Lola Tidora. “Ito, same mukha pa rin ng mga Lola. Ang pagkakaiba nga lang, ibang lugar at ibang adventure ang tatahakin ng mga Lola. Meron pa ring sorpresa, ‘yun po siguro ang sinasabing apo namin sa tuhod. Kumpleto po ito at may aral ang pelikula na matututunan ninyo,” sey naman ni Lola Nidora/Wally.

Mula sa direksyon ni Mark Reyes ang horror-comedy film mula sa APT Entertainment at M-Zet Productions. At sa mga nagtatanong kung may special participation sina Alden Richards at Maine Mendoza sa pelikula, yan ang dapat abangan ng AlDub Nation dahil may pasabog na sorpresa ang mga lola para sa inyo.

