P89M jackpot ng Ultra Lotto sa Biyernes By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaasahang aabot sa P89 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 sa Biyernes. Inaasahang aabot sa P89 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 sa Biyernes. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, walang tumama sa P86 milyong jackpot sa bola noong Martes ng gabi. Walang tumaya sa winning number combination na 11-18-23-10-41-34. Umabot sa P15 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya para sa naturang bola. Samantala nanalo naman ng tig-P84,650 ang siyam na mananaya na nakalimang numero. Tig-P1,090 naman ang 549 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 12,026 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Ang Ultra Lotto ay binobola tuwing Martes, Biyernes at Linggo.

