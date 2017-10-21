Tumbok Karera Tips, October 21, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (1) Aventador/Golden Hands; TUMBOK – (5) Zapima; LONGSHOT – (3) Ayos Ba

Race 2 : PATOK – (3) Beach Surfer; TUMBOK – (5) Queen Cheetah; LONGSHOT – (2) Silver Lightning

Race 3 : PATOK – (2) Indianpana; TUMBOK – (1) Morning Breeze; LONGSHOT – (4) Niccole Girl

Race 4 : PATOK – (4) Sweetchildofmine/Wood Ridge; TUMBOK – (6) Green Light; LONGSHOT – (3) Abakada

Race 5 : PATOK – (3) Angel Brulay; TUMBOK – (5) Kasilawan; LONGSHOT – (7) Sharp As Ever

Race 6 : PATOK – (7) Jersy Savings; TUMBOK – (5) Fair Wind; LONGSHOT – (9) Lil’ Dynamo

Race 7 : PATOK – (2) Rockstar Show; TUMBOK – (6) Golden Empire; LONGSHOT – (4) Secret Kingdom

Race 8 : PATOK – (6) Air Supply; TUMBOK -(2) Toscana; LONGSHOT – (8) Paradise Creek

Race 9 : PATOK – (3) Run Algieri Run; TUMBOK – (5) Zaphia; LONGSHOT – (7) Sense Of Rhythm

Race 10 : PATOK – (3) LA Special Sun; TUMBOK – (4) Mighty Pride; LONGSHOT – (6) Skymarshal

Race 11 : PATOK – (11) Escopeta; TUMBOK -(9) Sydney Boy; LONGSHOT – (3) Dixie Wind

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.