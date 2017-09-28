Carmina: Ano ang paki ng ibang tao sa problema namin ni Zoren!

“WALA akong pinatatamaan!” Ito ang deklarasyon ni Carmina Villaroel nang mapag-usapan ang mga activity ng kanyang pamilya sa social media, lalo pa’t madalas daw na “package deal” ang pagiging celebrity endorsers nila.

Hindi raw kasi ugali ni Mina na kaladkarin sa publiko ang sa tingin niya’y isyung pampamilya o para lang sa mag-asawa hindi gaya ng ibang celebrities na nagsasagutan at nagbabatuhan ng masasamang salita laban sa isa’t isa.

“Ano naman ang pakialam ng mundo sa problema naming mag-asawa o ng pamilya namin, di ba?” sey pa ng asawa ni Zoren Legaspi nang humarap sila sa media sa presscon ng CityDrug bilang mga bagong endorsers ng CitiDrug.

Ito ang pinakabagong kumpanya na nagtiwala sa kanila bilang pamilya na nagtataglay ng pagkakaisa, pagmamahalan at pagtitiwala sa isa’t isa. Ayon mismo kay William Scheirman, top executive ng nasabing 2-in-1 drug store, “The Legaspis fit our core values. They exemplify unity and being caring and nurturing at the same time. Saka nu’ng makausap namin sina Zoren at Carmina, sila mismo ang nagsabi na hindi sila nag-eendorse ng produkto o serbisyo na hindi nila ginagamit o pinaniniwalaan.”

Kakaiba ang set-up ng CitiDrug dahil bukod sa mga generics at branded na mga gamot, meron din itong convenient store sa loob, telco loading station at bills payment section.

Kaya naman proud na proud si Carmina na finally ay matutupad na ang isa sa mga dreams niyang magkaroon ng sariling pharmacy o drug store dahil aniya, “Ako talaga ‘yung very hands on sa kalusugan ng family namin, ako yung pumupunta sa mga drug store at bumibili ng mga gamot nila. And yes, pangarap ko talagang ako yung nagbabasa ng reseta at nag-aabot ng gamot sa mga bumibili,” hirit pa nito.