HIV cases sa pinas pinakamabilis dumami sa Asia-Pacific

Nababahala si Kabayan Rep. Harry Roque sa ulat na ang Pilipinas na ang mayroong pinakamataas na growth rate ng HIV sa Asia-Pacific. Nababahala si Kabayan Rep. Harry Roque sa ulat na ang Pilipinas na ang mayroong pinakamataas na growth rate ng HIV sa Asia-Pacific.

Umaasa si Roque na bibilisan na ang Kamara de Representantes ang pag-apruba sa Philippine HIV and AIDS Policy Act na makatutulong upang mapabagal ang pagkalat ng nakamamatay na sakit.

“According to the latest report of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS, we have become the country with the fastest growing HIV epidemic in the Asia Pacific region. This is, quite frankly, alarming and simply unacceptable,” ani Roque.

Ang panukala ni Roque ay inaprubahan na sa committee level at tatalakayin sa plenaryo ng Kamara.

Sa ilalim ng panukala, magkakaroon ng bagong polisiya at programa ang gobyerno upang mapigilan ang pagkalat ng naturang sakit, at tutulungan ng gobyerno ang mga nahawa nito.

“The bill strengthens the stigma reduction mechanisms of existing laws and guarantees that the country’s HIV and AIDS response is premised on the respect, recognition, and promotion of human dignity,” saad ng solon.

Ayon sa UNAIDS, tumaas ng 140 porsyento ang bilang ng mga bagong kaso ng HIV sa bansa sa nakaraang anim na taon, o 10,500 kaso noong 2016 mula sa 4,300 noong 2010.

Batay naman sa rekord ng Department of Health mula Enero hanggang Abril 2017, may 3,290 bagong kaso ng HIV sa bansa, at sa mga ito 2,683 ang edad 34 pababa.