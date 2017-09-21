Marian hindi tinapatan ang La Luna Sangre ng KathNiel dahil kay Angel By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

AS expected, hindi nagwagi sa ratings game ang pilot episode ng programa ni Marian Rivera sa GMA 7 na itinapat sa FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano ni Coco Martin. Ayon mismo sa survey ng AGB Nielsen na mas pinaniniwalaan ng Kapuso network ay nakakuha ang programa ni Marian ng 9.5% vs 12.4% ng FPJAP. Mahigit sa kalahati naman ang itinala sa Kantar Media ng FPJAP na 43.2% vs 18.7% ng Super Ma’am nationwide habang sa Rural ay nakakuha naman ng 47.7% ang serye ni Coco habang 17.4% naman ang kay Marian. Well, tama rin naman ang sinabi ni Marian at ng asawang si Dingdong Dantes (na lumalaban naman ngayon sa La Luna Sangre ng KathNiel) tungkol sa ratings war na hindi sila nagpapa-pressure dahil nakaka-stress naman talaga.

Ilang programa ng GMA na ba ang tumapat kay Cardo Dalisay (Coco), pero kaagad naman silang namamaalam, ang huli nga ay ang Mulawin vs Ravena. Sitsit sa amin, isa sa dahilan kung bakit hindi tumapat si Marian sa La Luna Sangre ay dahil naroon si Angel Locsin na kasama niya sa isang TV commercial. Siyempre ayaw ito ng advertisers. E, paano na sa susunod na linggo bossing Ervin, eere na ang The Good Son? Ano kaya ang ipangtatapat ng GMA dito? Ang sabi sa amin ng isang taga-Siyete baka raw Koreanovela ang ilaban sa bagong serye ng ABS-CBN, kaya napa-smile na lang kami. Siguro nga mas magandang Koreanovela na lang ang itapat nila sa The Good Son dahil baka mag-suffer lang kung Pinoy series din ang ipanglaban nila sa programa nina Joshua Garcia, Mccoy de Leon, Nash Aguas at Jerome Ponce with Eula Valdez, Mylene Dizon at John Estrada. Walang halong eksaherasyon, napakaganda ng kuwento ng The Good Son at mas lalo pa itong naging kaabang-abang dahil ang gagaling umarte ng buong cast, nakakabaliw! Sa Lunes na mapapanood ang TGS handog ng Dreamscape Entertainment kung saan kasama rin sina Ronnie Lazaro, Liza Lorena, Kathleen Hermosa, Jeric Raval, Loisa Andalio, Elisse Joson at Alexa Ilacad, sa direksyon nina Manny Palo at Andoy Ranay.

