Paul Salas mapagbigay sa mga bading

I SAW that video of my super-crush Paul Salas na nakipaglokohan sa isang gay friend showing him nearly kissing the beki. I found it so cute. In fact, inggit na inggit nga ako sa bading because nakalandian niya si baby Paul. Obvious namang naglolokohan lang silang magbabarkada eh. It was so much fun after all.

Wala akong makitang krimen or sobrang sama sa video na iyon, katuwaan lang iyon. Gandara ng baklita, sarap sabunutan. Ha! Ha! Ha! Naunahan pa niya ako kay baby Paul. Charottt! Tsaka hindi naman mahalay. Wala namang sex na naganap, di ba?

Sikat lang talaga si Paul kaya pinagpipistahan ng mga baklita. For sure, tuwang-tuwa ang LGBT community sa video na iyon, hindi naman kasi masagwa. Pinaramdam lang ni baby Paul na hindi siya homophobic. That he is gay-friendly at walang masama sa ganoon. Marami tayong male celebrities na mabait sa mga bading – karamihan if not all.

Sa totoo lang, amongst the young male stars now, si Paul ang nakita kong the sexiest. Patapos na ang ilusyon ko kina James Reid, Aljur Abrenica (he’s not a young male star anymore after all) and others. Sila ni Robin Domingo ang crushes ko now. Ha! Ha! Ha! Alam n’yo naman ang lola ninyo, panay ang ilusyon. Kung kailan tumanda tsaka kumikerengkeng. Kaloka!

Mahusay na aktor itong si Paul Salas. I look forward to see him in more projects. Kung mayaman lang ako, ipagpoprodyus ko siya ng movie talaga. He is a star material, mind you. As he grows older, he becomes sexier, di ba? Kasi nga, very explorative si bagets. Hindi siya laidback like many male stars around town.