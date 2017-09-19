Labi ng UST law student na namatay sa hazing nakaburol sa Santuario de San Antonio chapel INQUIRER.net

NAKABUROL ang mga labi ng 22-anyos na namatay sa hazing sa Santuario de San Antonio chapel sa Makati City. NAKABUROL ang mga labi ng 22-anyos na namatay sa hazing sa Santuario de San Antonio chapel sa Makati City. Dumating ang mga labi ni Horacio Castillo III, ganap na alas-10:15 ng umaga noong Martes. Si Castillo ay isang freshman University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student na nasawi noong Linggo matapos na sumailalim sa hazing. Nauna nang nakiusap ang tatay ng biktima na si Horacio Castillo Jr. na bigyan sila ng pribadong oras para makapagdalamhati sa pagkamatay ng anak. Namatay si Horacio matapos magtamo ng mga matitinding pinsala sa katawan dahil sa hazing. Ayon sa nanay ni Horacio na si Carmina, nakapag-text pa ang anak ganap na alas-9 ng gabi noong Sabado sa pagsasabing nasa welcoming rites siya ng Aegis Juris fraternity na kanyang sinalihan.

