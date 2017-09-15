Matteo sa relasyon nila ni Sarah: Hindi po kasi ito showbiz, it’s real!

PINANININDIGAN ni Matteo Guidicelli ang kasunduan nila ng kanyang girlfriend na si Sarah Geronimo na huwag muna silang magsama sa anumang uri ng proyekto para makaiwas sa intriga at mapangalagaan ang kanilang privacy as a couple.

Sa presscon ng bagong concert ng Kapamilya singer-actor, ang “HEY Matteo” na gaganapin sa KIA Theater ngayong November, sinabi ng binata na ayaw niyang maakusahan na ginagamit niya si Sarah in any way for publicity, lalo na kapag meron siyang pino-promote na proyekto.

Hindi naman daw kasi sila loveteam para pag-usapan in public ang kanilang relasyon, “I just wanna clarify, we’re never a love team. We don’t work together, we don’t want people to say, ‘Ah, they’re using each other.’ Or I sing with her or ganito, or we’ll do a movie together.”

Tinanong kasi namin si Matteo kung magkakaroon na ba ng special participation ang kanyang girlfriend sa kanyang concert, na matagal nang nire-request ng kanilang mga fans. Pero sey nga ng binata, mukhang hidni pa ito mangyayari sa ngayon.

“There are more than 10 offers, so many offers that we both say ‘no’ to, because we wanna save our relationship. We know the true meaning of our relationship. It’s not showbiz, it’s real. We wanna protect that, and we wanna really save that,” paliwanag ni Matteo.

Alam din daw ng hunk singer-actor na may mga taong nagdududa sa sinseridad niya bilang boyfriend ng Pop Princess, “Siyempre, a lot of people doubt, so I just walk away from it.” Hangga’t maaari ay ayaw niyang banggitin ang pangalan ni Sarah sa kanyang mga interview.

“I’d like to explain myself. Because, in opportunities like this, tomorrow, the next day, people will say, ‘Ah, ginagamit na naman.’ You know, in a presscon, these things really happen, and it’s a presscon, so it’s natural that you talk about these things.”

Hirit pa ng binata, “Yeah, I’m trying to do my own thing. She’s into singing, people will always compare, but I’m trying to do my own thing. And I don’t consider it as a struggle. It’s a challenge. The challenge is be myself, try to be myself, and do what I wanna do.

Samantala, ibang-iba naman ang magiging “HEY Matteo” concert ng singer-actor sa KIA sa Nov. 30 (7:30 p.m.), kung ikukumpara sa first major concert niyang “#MatteoMadeinCebu” last year na ginanap sa Waterfront Hotel, Cebu.

Drawing from his personal experiences, this concert will be a revelation of his brand as a singer, “I have always wanted to sing, but I wasn’t able to focus on it. Now, I’m at a stage of my life when I really want to do music and I’m very excited about this concert because it’s going to feature songs from my upcoming album.”

Ang “HEY Matteo” ay ididirek ni Rowell Santiago habang si Louie Ocampo ang tatayong musical director and produced by Big Bang Productions, the same production company behind the successful “#MatteoMadeinCebu” concert last year.

“As an artist, Matteo is very eager, always willing to learn and explore new audiences with his craft, whether it be singing or acting. He does not hesitate to push his limits and get out of his comfort zone,” sabi ni Shy Sison-Vesagas ng Big Bang Productions. “Hey Matteo” will also be co-produced by Hills and Dreams Events Concepts Co.