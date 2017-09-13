Agot Isidro tinawag na laos at walang matris ng mga basher By Alex Brosas Bandera

Idiocy reared its ugly head when bashers of Agot Isidro took turns in lambasting the singer. “Edi ipaglaban mo patayin mo yung pumatay kay Kian! Baliw.” “Baliw walang matresss.” “Kung dati sikat ngayun laos kaya ngayun puro post sa tweeter para sumikat ulit kapal laossssss.” “Laos nayan kaya nababaliw na hahahaha!” “Sana nga nanay o dikaya tatay ni Agot ang mabiktima para manahimik na.” ‘Yan ang hanash ng bashers kay Agot. “Sweetie, sayang ang pinapaaral sayo ng magulang mo. Matuto ka gumalang ng matanda. #ibelievethechildrenourfuture #anyare,” sagot naman ni Agot sa mga bashers niya. Nakakaloka talaga ang mga bashers ngayon sa social media. Wala na silang manners. Obviously, walang pinag-aralan ang mga bashers na ito. Kahit na ano na lang ay sinasabi nila. Feeling nila ay entitled sila sa kanilang mga opinion. Ang nakakaloka, ang tatapang dahil hindi naman nila sariling pangalan at hindi naman nila photo ang ginagamit nila sa kanilang social media accounts. Kung talagang matapang ang bashers, dapat name niya talaga ang ginagamit niya at photos talaga niya ang inilalagay niya sa kanyang account.

