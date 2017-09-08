Edward kay Maymay: Yes, dyowa material po siya, she’s genuine!

INAMIN ng dating PBB Lucky Season 7 housemate na si Edward Barber na “jowa material” ang dalaga.

Kahit paano’y nakilala na rin daw niya ang tunay na ugali ng kanyang ka-loveteam sa pelikulang “Loving In Tandem” ng Star Cinema.

“For me yes she is very much so (jowa-material) and what really makes her stand out is first, she knows me better than anyone else. I mean I could say because my best friend from Germany, who coincidentally named Luke, (Maymay) knows me more than Luke knows me and she knows what happens if I’m sad, what happens when I’m happy.

“There’s no other person in the whole world that knows me that well,” dagdag pa ng binatilyo sa presscon ng “Loving In Tandem”. Dugtong pa nito, “She’s one of the most genuine and caring people I’ve ever meet.”