Sharon: Marami akong pinagdaraanan ngayon!

MARAMING pinagdaraanan ngayon sa kanyang personal na buhay ang Megastar na si Sharon Cuneta, kabilang na diyan ang relasyon nila ni Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

“People will always speculate so whether I deny or I admit or give a reason and say something else, they will always believe what they want to believe. Ilang beses ko na ding nasabi na walang perpektong marriage. So ganu’n lang ‘yon, pero hindi lang ‘yun ang puwedeng problema,” ani Mega sa presscon ng first indie movie niyang “Ang Pamilyang Hindi Lumuluha” na showing na ngayong araw.

Dugtong pa ni Shawie, “May pinagdadaanan, hindi lang isa, hindi lang dalawa. Nao-overwhelm lang ako, tapos kasabay pa ng trabaho. Kasi sa akin, turbo kapag dumarating ang problema. Kailangan sabay-sabay , sunod-sunod, hindi katulad sa regular na tao.

“But please don’t worry about me. I’d been to and through hell and back and I came out stronger. So whatever I’m going through now in my life, I will still come out strong and willing and happy to work,” aniya pa.

Samantala, proud na proud naman si Mega sa unang indie movie niyang “Ang Pamilyang Hindi Lumuluha” na isa sa mga kumita nang bonggang-bongga sa nakaraang Cinemalaya Film Festival. Kasama niya rito ang komedyanang si Moi Bien na puring-puri ng movie critics dahil talagang nakipagsabayan siya kay Mega sa aktingan.

Ka-join din sa movie sina Niño Muhlach, Kiko Matos, Cris Villanueva, Richard Quan, Michelle Vito, Alonzo Muhlach at marami pang iba, sa direksyon ng award-winning na si Mes de Guzman. Kung gusto n’yong ma-entertain, tumawa at maluha, watch na ng “Ang Pamilyang Hindi Lumuluha” showing na ngayon nationwide.