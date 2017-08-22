Wedding invitation nina Ai Ai at Gerald pinintahan ni Louie Ignacio By Jun Nardo Bandera

PINASILIP na ni Ai Ai delas Alas ang sample ng wedding invitation nila ni Gerald Sibayan. Ngayong Dec. 12 ang kasal nila sa isang cathedral sa Quezon City. Si direk Louie Ignacio ang nag-hand paint ng invitation ng dalawa at ipinakita ni Ai Ai sa Instagram ang sample nito na sinamahan niya ng pasasalamat. “Thank you very much direk Louie sa hand paint mo for our wedding invitation…labyu @lagdameolouie.” Sa huling panayam namin kay Ai, si direk Louie rin ang magha-hand paint ng kanyang puting wedding gown na gagawin naman ng isang kaibigang designer. Bago ang inaabangang kasal, mapapanood ang nag-iisang Comedy Queen sa Cineko Productions na “Bes & The Beshies.”

